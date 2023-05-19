Thane News: Doctor, 4 others held for selling infants in Ulhasnagar | Representative Image

A woman doctor, Chitra Chainani, and four others have been arrested for selling infants in Ulhasnagar. Social activist Sania Hinduja said, “The locals were aware that the doctor is involved in the business of selling children; however, no one was ready to file a complaint officially.”

She said another social activist Jyoti More was sent to meet the doctor as a mother but the doctor couldn’t arrange the child for three months. However, a couple of days ago, the doctor called the woman and said she could procure a 22-day-old boy against a payment of Rs 7 lakh. More immediately informed Hinduja, who alerted the Women Child Welfare Department and the crime branch. The doctor was caught red-handed while handing over the baby.

Mother of child brought infant to be sold

Gangadevi Yogi, the mother of the child, had brought her infant son to sell. The doctor was to get Rs3 lakh from the final sale amount. Chainani was being supported by Pratibha Rahul Magre, Sangitha Wagh from Ulhasnagar and Devana Kamrekar from Karnataka.

A case has been registered under section 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 80 and 81 (any person who sells or buys a child for any purpose) of the Juvenile Justice Act. All the arrested have been sent to police custody.