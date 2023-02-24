Comedian Aiyyo Shraddha meets UK's Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, has 'Masala Dosa' with him | Twitter

Comedian Aiyyo Shraddha, who gathered fame for her recent video about layoffs, was spotted in a food chat with UK's Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt. Days after dinner with PM Modi, she made it to eat some South Indian cuisine with Hunt, a man who has a Z+ security and serves as Chancellor of the Exchequer since 14 October 2022 in the UK.

Sharing the picture of their meeting on Twitter to let her followers know about the incident she wrote, "Masale Dose with Mr. Jeremy Hunt, Finance Minister, UK! I could get used to this."

And the weather was just perfect!!!! pic.twitter.com/LNN4NR1OIC — Aiyyo Shraddha (@AiyyoShraddha) February 23, 2023

When a user questioned why call it that way, she replied "Yahi soch toh badalni hai (This mentality needs a chance)."

Yahi soch toh badalni hai. https://t.co/gNrpDxcSrB — Aiyyo Shraddha (@AiyyoShraddha) February 23, 2023

Why is Jeremy Hunt visiting India?

Ahead of the first G20, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met leaders from several countries. And the reason behind Hunt's visit to India is this G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting held at Bengaluru. Reportedly, it marks his first overseas visit after becoming the Chancellor.

Aiyyo Shraddha recently met PM Modi and a few celebs

Earlier this month, when PM Narendra Modi visited Bengaluru for Asia's biggest aero show - Aero India 2023, the comedian got a chance to meet him over a dinner hosted by the BJP leader. Shraddha treated fans with a glimpse of her meeting with not only PM Modi, but also KGF star Yash, and Kantara actor Rishabh Shetty - yes, all in one frame.

