e-Paper Get App
HomeViralAero India 2023 in Bengaluru: 'Aiyyo Shraddha' meets PM Modi, KGF star Yash and Kantara actor Rishabh Shetty; pics go viral

Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru: 'Aiyyo Shraddha' meets PM Modi, KGF star Yash and Kantara actor Rishabh Shetty; pics go viral

'Aiyyo Shraddha' is none other than the social media influencer who recently went viral for creating a meme video about the layoff wave.

ANIUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
Aiyyo Shraddha | Twitter
Follow us on

Bengaluru: Comedian Shraddha on Monday shared a couple of pictures from her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to social media, Shraddha treated fans to a glimpse of her meeting with PM Modi, KGF star Yash, and Kantara actor Rishabh Shetty - yes, all in one frame.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was 'Aiyyo!'. I am not blinking, that's my 'O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!' look. Thank you @narendramodi ji!" As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the comedian's fans dropped in their comments.

She recently went viral for creating a meme on the layoff wave.

Read Also
Microsoft Layoff: Twitterati share memes to react to the retrenchment trend
article-image

A well-known comedian, Indian actress, radio jockey and television host, Aiyyo Shraddha has primarily worked in the Kannada film industry. She publishes videos in five languages, including Tulu, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, and English.

She began her career in the IT field. She quit her job in 2008 and became a radio jockey at Fever 104 FM. She has been a radio host for more than nine years. Along with Akul Balaji, she co-hosted the Kannada dance reality series "Dancing Star." She made her acting debut in the 2017 season of the web series "Pushpavalli" on Amazon Prime.

Meanwhile, PM Modi who is in Bengaluru and inaugurated the Aero India 2023 and India Pavillion.

Earlier today the prime minister inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia's biggest aero show - Aero India 2023 - at Air Force Station in Yelahanka here.

A commemorative stamp was also released by the Prime Minister on the occasion.

The five-day event, on the theme 'The runway to a billion opportunities', will showcase India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities. 

Read Also
Kantara actor Kishore calls Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 a 'mindless' film, says 'not my type of cinema'
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru: 'Aiyyo Shraddha' meets PM Modi, KGF star Yash and Kantara actor...

Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru: 'Aiyyo Shraddha' meets PM Modi, KGF star Yash and Kantara actor...

WATCH: Female version of SKY? Rajasthani girl hitting back-to-back sixes goes viral; Swati Maliwal...

WATCH: Female version of SKY? Rajasthani girl hitting back-to-back sixes goes viral; Swati Maliwal...

WATCH: Thousands of crows mysteriously gather at a Japanese island near Kyoto; video goes viral

WATCH: Thousands of crows mysteriously gather at a Japanese island near Kyoto; video goes viral

Kiss Day 2023: Not kisses, internet is caught up with 'memes'

Kiss Day 2023: Not kisses, internet is caught up with 'memes'

Issues with Vodafone? Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor's tweet about switching from Vi goes viral,...

Issues with Vodafone? Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor's tweet about switching from Vi goes viral,...