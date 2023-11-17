UP News: Leopard Injures 8-Year-Old Boy In Agra; Purported Video Of Attack Surfaces

In a recent case of leopard attack in India, a leopard was seen fiercely attacking a child in village near Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, the victim was an eight year old boy from the Saiyan village located on the UP-Rajasthan border. The purported video of the chilling incident surfaced on X. It could not be verfied whether the leopard attack video was from the village in Agra as a similar incident took place in Belwa village in Balrampur where also an 8-year-old died after being pulled away by a leopard. (Warning: Disturbing visuals)

The video opened showing a leopard walking on a wall. Later, it captured another leopard purportedly carrying a child into mouth and laying him down on the ground. The boy was severely injured (along with injuries on face and head) in the attack and fortunately escaped death. He was identified as David, the son of a villager named Bhuri Singh. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. His condition is said to be serious.

It is believed that a hid himself from the sight of the wild animal and managed to film the horror. It was in the silence of the night that the boy screamed in pain when he was attacked by the leopard roaming in the premises. The forest department was accordingly informed of the case.

According to local media reports, the police have alerted people in the neighbouring areas to stay indoors for about two days ensuring their safety. Officials are on the search to spot and rescue the leopard followed by bringing it back to the forest.

Another leopard attack in UP

Going not too far, another horrific incident of a leapord attack was reported from UP's Belwa village located near Sohelwa forest area. The mutilated boy of a child was found in the bushes there, leading to fear among the local people.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)