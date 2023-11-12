Video: 6 Injured After Leopard Attack Near Coonoor In Nilgiris, Containment Ops Underway

A leopard in Niligiri attacked six people including fire and safety department personnel | ANI

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): Six people, including a journalist who was covering the rescue operation, were injured after a leopard attack in Brookland near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A leopard near Coonoor in Niligiri attacked several people including fire and safety department personnel. Operation is underway to trap the leopard. pic.twitter.com/tzF7fXfqE7 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

The Leopard was chasing a domestic dog

The leopard who came out of the forest chasing a domestic dog entered a house in Brookland near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. Residents immediately informed the Coonoor Forest Department and fire rescue team.

Six people got injured

"As the leopard continued to attack people, the leopard department that went to save the person in the house, 6 people have been attacked by Leopard so far, including a journalist who was on duty to cover the Leopard rescue operation. Due to the leopard attack, 6 people have been injured," said an official from the forest department.

Operation underway

As soon as the forest department received the information, the forest department reached to the spot and started a containment operation to catch the leopard. "All the injured people, including the journalist, have been admitted to Coonoor Hospital," said the official. "The Leopard is still inside the house, the forest team is now in operation to catch the leopard. We are trying to catch the leopard." added the official. Further operation is underway. More information is awaited.

Recently, a number of leopards have been spotted within the city limits of the Coonoor area of the Nilgiris district. People are especially scared as they wander around residential areas searching for food and water.

