After #ThooRahulKanwalThoo trends on Twitter, journalist slams 'sit-at-home journalists and pundits'

On Saturday, #ThooRahulKanwalThoo trended on Twitter after the India Today journalist carried out an investigation on "Madrasa Hotspots" in India amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed over 250 lives in the country and infected over 8500 people so far.

Rahul Kanwal was brutally trolled on the microblogging site for "dividing the victims of COVID-19 based on religion".

Meanwhile, Kanwal on Sunday has slammed "sit-at-home journalists and pundits" for suggesting him stories. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "So many sit-at-home ‘journalists’ and ‘pundits’ are busy suggesting stories we should be doing. Since you have such phenomenal expertise why don’t you make some real effort and do the exposes and reports yourself. Try turning punditry into tangible output for a change."