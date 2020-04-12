After #ThooRahulKanwalThoo trends on Twitter, journalist slams 'sit-at-home journalists and pundits'

On Saturday, #ThooRahulKanwalThoo trended on Twitter after the India Today journalist carried out an investigation on "Madrasa Hotspots" in India amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed over 250 lives in the country and infected over 8500 people so far.
Rahul Kanwal was brutally trolled on the microblogging site for "dividing the victims of COVID-19 based on religion".
Meanwhile, Kanwal on Sunday has slammed "sit-at-home journalists and pundits" for suggesting him stories. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "So many sit-at-home ‘journalists’ and ‘pundits’ are busy suggesting stories we should be doing. Since you have such phenomenal expertise why don’t you make some real effort and do the exposes and reports yourself. Try turning punditry into tangible output for a change."
The India Today journalist earlier said that being trolled is like water off our backs. He wrote, "Folks, a story is a story and it needs to be told. You cannot love one kind of investigation because it unearths something you want exposed and then dislike the next reality check because it throws up an image you had rather not see. Being trolled is like water off our backs."
Earlier on Saturday, CPI-ML leader Kavita Krishnan lashed out Rahul Kanwal for his investigative report on "Madrasa Hotspots".
"This is not journalsim, this is hate mongering. You are a hate monger and history will remember you, history will judge you and will judge each of your colleagues who remain silent, " Krishnan said.
She added that why did the Indian government not alert the people about the pandemic. "Instead of asking the government, you are busy grinding your communal acts. Shame on you," said the CPI-ML leader.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)