Kavita Krishnan lashes out at journalist Rahul Kanwal for 'his poison peddling shows'; #ThooRahulKanwalThoo trends on Twitter

CPI-ML leader Kavita Krishnan on Saturday lashed out at India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal for his investigative report on "Madrasa Hotspots".

"This is a message specially for Rahul Kanwal and India Today who are doing a story at 8 tonight on Madrasa Hotspots. This is during a pandemic. This is during a immense human tragedy that we are witnessing today in the world and in India and here is a man calling himself an Indian journalist. This is not journalism. Behind that nice, smooth face that you are in the same category as the Zee News' and the Republic TVs of the world and that is where you belong. You belong in the dustbin of journalism. This is not journalsim, this is hate mongering. You are a hate monger and history will remember you, history will judge you and will judge each of your colleagues who remain silent, " Krishnan said.

She said that it is absolutely shameful to divide the victims of COVID-19 based on religion. She added that why did the Indian government not alert the people about the pandemic. "Instead of asking the government, you are busy grinding your communal acts. Shame on you," said the CPI-ML leader.

