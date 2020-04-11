After #ThooSmitaPrakashThoo, #ThooSudhirChaudharyThoo trends as Zee News shares fake coronavirus story

On Friday, Zee News issued an apology over a fake news report regarding coronavirus spread in Aurnachal Pradesh. Since then #ThooSudhirChaudharyThoo has been trending on Twitter.

Earlier, Zee News had carried a report claiming 11 Tabhlighi Jamaat members from Arunachal Pradesh were tested positive for coronavirus. After which, Arunachal Pradesh's Directorate of Information & Public Relations department had tweeted saying, "This is to clarify that Arunachal Pradesh has got only 1 COVID-19 positive case till date. The reporting by Zee News is false and does not carry any authenticity."