Same old: Amit Malviya shares fake ICMR 'report' claiming that lockdown prevented lakhs of COVID-19 cases

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya has landed in trouble once again for spreading fake news.
Sharing an APB TV news clip on Friday, Malviya tweeted, “Corona infections would have crossed 8.2 lakh in India by April 15 if there was no lockdown here: ICMR research. The number of corona positive patients is around 6,400 as on April 10.”
However, soon after, journalist Arvind Gunasekar shared a statement made by the Indian Council of Medical Research Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal. “Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secy, MoHFW has just said that there is no such report from ICMR which says Corona infections would have crossed 8 lakh in India by April 15 if there was no lockdown. Hope Amit Malviya ji will explain now.”
Malviya has still to delete the tweet and was trolled by many for his continuous sharing of fake news.
This isn't the first time Malviya has shared fake news. Given his large following 4.5 lakh on Twitter, chances are such stories can be circulated on social media. Earlier this year, Malviya had shared "a proof of biryani being distributed at Shaheen Bagh". However, Netizens brutally trolled the BJP leader on Twitter. "Wow people eat at Shaheen Bagh...what a brilliant expose by Malviya !! Koi Padma Shri do isko," wrote a user. While another one wrote, "Looks like BJP IT cell head @amitmalviya is frustrated as he couldn't eat biryani for years. Koi Shaheen bagh se bechare ko mutton biryani parcel kardo yaar."
Some Twitter users even shared Malviya's previous tweets where he is seen asking people to suggest him places to have biryani. He is also seen recommending restaurants to have biryani.
Notably, Mumbai Police issued a warning to those who spread fake news in the time of the coronavirus pandemic. Cracking the whip on social media against fake content, Mumbai Police said that WhatsApp group admins will personally liable if such misleading stuff is found circulating.
The Mumbai police commissioner has issued orders - valid from April 10 to April 24 - prohibiting any kind of fake or distorted information on all social media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, etc. It has also banned derogatory or discriminatory messages towards any community or causing panic and confusion among the people.
The order also says that any attempts to incite mistrust against the government officials or their acts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and such messages causing danger to public health or safety or public peace.
In the order, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Pranaya Ashok said that For all such acts by any person or groups, the person designated as "Group Admin" shall be held personally liable for such content in his/her group and attract action under the relevant laws.
On Thursday, Maharashtra Cyber police had said that there has been an increase in fake news, hate and communal content over coronavirus on social media in the last few days. The state cyber police have registered 132 cases till Wednesday in connection with fake news, rumours and hate speeches on social media since the lockdown.
