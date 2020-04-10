COVID-19 Fake News: Check out full order by Mumbai Police warning WhatsApp admins

The order also says that any attempts to incite mistrust against the government officials or their acts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and such messages causing danger to public health or safety or public peace.

In the order, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Pranaya Ashok said that For all such acts by any person or groups, the person designated as "Group Admin" shall be held personally liable for such content in his/her group and attract action under the relevant laws.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Cyber police had said that there has been an increase in fake news, hate and communal content over coronavirus on social media in the last few days. The state cyber police have registered 132 cases till Wednesday in connection with fake news, rumours and hate speeches on social media since the lockdown.