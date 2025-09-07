 Live Video Of Bobby Gautam Murder: Brutal Stabbing During Ganesh Immersion Procession In Meerut Caught On Camera
On Saturday night around 10 PM, during the Ganesh immersion procession, the young men again started fighting with Bobby Gautam. During this, they attacked Bobby Gautam with a knife.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 11:07 AM IST
A group of young men stabbed a salesman with a knife during a Ganesh immersion procession in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Saturday. The young man was admitted to a private hospital in critical condition, where he died during treatment. A video of the attack has surfaced on social media. The video shows people from two groups fighting with each other. The video also shows an unidentified person attacking salesman Bobby Gautam with a knife.

According to reports, Bobby Gautam had a dispute with his friends. After this, both parties had reached a settlement. Police have registered a case against two accused. Family members reached the police station chowk and started creating a commotion. They accused the police of negligence. The family members demanded action against the accused. Police officers pacified the family members by counseling them.

Bobby Gautam (24), a resident of Sardhana locality Takiyakait, was a salesman at a clothing showroom. Family members said that on Saturday afternoon, Bobby had a dispute with his colleague over some matter, after which the issue was resolved. Both parties had reached a settlement. On Saturday night around 10 PM, during the Ganesh immersion procession, the young men again started fighting with Bobby Gautam. During this, they attacked Bobby Gautam with a knife. Bobby was seriously injured. Meanwhile, after committing the incident, the accused fled.

Other people took Bobby to a private hospital in the city. Due to his critical condition, doctors referred him to Meerut. The family took him to a private hospital in Kankarkhera, where Bobby died during treatment.

