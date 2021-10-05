After months of rain, October heat grips Mumbai; see photos and videos

Mumbaikars continue to face a hot and humid climate as rains took a break on Tuesday. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs for the day.

According to data shared by the BMC, the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 0.00 mm, 0.00 mm and 0.00 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said conditions are very likely to be favourable for the commencement of withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from some parts of northwest India from around October 6.

Before the withdrawal of monsoon, October heat seems to be making it difficult for Mumbaikars to step outside in the afternoon.

Have a look.

Sachin Haralkar

Sachin Haralkar

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 05:01 PM IST