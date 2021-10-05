e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Tripura BJP MLA Ashish Das to join Trinamool Congress: ReportsMark Zuckerberg set back by nearly $7 bn in Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram global outage
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 05:01 PM IST

After months of rain, October heat grips Mumbai; see photos and videos

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbaikars continue to face a hot and humid climate as rains took a break on Tuesday. | Sachin Haralkar

Mumbaikars continue to face a hot and humid climate as rains took a break on Tuesday. | Sachin Haralkar

Advertisement

Mumbaikars continue to face a hot and humid climate as rains took a break on Tuesday. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs for the day.

According to data shared by the BMC, the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 0.00 mm, 0.00 mm and 0.00 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said conditions are very likely to be favourable for the commencement of withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from some parts of northwest India from around October 6.

Before the withdrawal of monsoon, October heat seems to be making it difficult for Mumbaikars to step outside in the afternoon.

Have a look.

Sachin Haralkar

Sachin Haralkar

Advertisement

ALSO READ

It's a good day in Dharavi: Students attend school, kids play, people step outside; see photos and...
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 05:01 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal