It's a good day in Dharavi: Students attend school, kids play, people step outside; see photos and videos

As schools reopened across Maharashtra, students in Dharavi picked up their bags after more than a year and walked over to study. However, going to school also means hanging out with friends and having fun while studying.

The Free Press Journal witnessed one such warm morning in Dharavi, a locality that is considered to be one of Asia's largest slum. Students went to school, people came out on the freshly-sweeped streets as the day began.

Have a look.

In a carefree moment, a man shares a bench with a dog at Dharavi, Mumbai on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. | Sachin Haralkar

A man going about his day at Dharavi, Mumbai. | Sachin Haralkar

Some students walk towards school while other kids play nearby in Dharavi, Mumbai on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. | Sachin Haralkar

A group of young girls in Dharavi have breakfast before heading to school. | Sachin Haralkar

An idol of a Hindu goddess Durga stands by a road in Dharavi, Mumbai on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. | Sachin Haralkar

Men wait for their turn at public toilets in Dharavi, Mumbai. | Sachin Haralkar

Portrait of a man at Dharavi, Mumbai. | Sachin Haralkar

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 01:31 PM IST