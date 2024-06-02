After Gulabi Sadi, Kili Paul Tries 'Pushpa Pushpa' Trend On Instagram (Video)

Kili Paul x Pushpa Pushpa | Instagram

Tanzanian social media sensation Kili Paul has never missed a chance to express his love for India and Indian music. In his recent Instagram post, he was seen vibing to the popular Instagram trend which comes from Allu Arjun's upcoming film, Pushpa: The Rule. Kili recreated the iconic dances moves of the trending song 'Pushpa Pushpa.'

The dance reel showed Kili Paul ditching his traditional attire for some casual, cool clothes. Pulling up a ripped jeans bottom and wearing a simple black t-shirt, he started his performance to the 'Pushpa Pushpa' song. He covered every little step in his video when he recreated the moves of ace actor Allu Arjun. From the foot twists to the shoe-dropping move, he performed all the hook steps of the viral song.

Video wins more than nine lakh views

The video was uploaded on Instagram in late May. It has already gone viral on the social media platform and attracted more than 51,000 likes. Notably, within a few days, it managed to reach over nine lakh netizens, of which many were left impressed with his energetic grooves. In love and admiration for Kili's 'Pushpa Pushpa' dance, people commented with 'heart' and 'fire' emojis.

Kili Paul x Gulabi Sadi

Days before grooving to this beat from Allu Arjun's film, the influencer was seen enjoying a Marathi song. You guessed it right if you said the Marathi song was none other than the viral song 'Gulabi Sadi.' Neither did he dance or pose with a pink saree, he merely filmed the video for fun while he was waiting to board his flight at an airport. Despite him not being able to decode the lyrics of the Marathi beat, Kili Paul ensured to keep things right for the trend.