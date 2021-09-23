After Delhi hotel denies entry to those wearing #saree, netizens share pictures to show love for Indian attire

A video of a restaurant allegedly refusing entry to a woman wearing a saree contending the attire did not come under the "smart casual" category has gone viral on social media, with the restaurant drawing flak from people.

The restaurant, however, claimed the incident was misrepresented and said the establishment believed in "honouring our Indian community and have always welcomed our guests in all dress codes from modern to traditional".

In a Facebook post, Anita Choudhary alleged she was not allowed to enter the Aquila restaurant at Ansal Plaza here on Sunday, because she was wearing a saree.

"In one of the restaurants in Delhi, saree is not considered to be a smart outfit. The restaurant's name is Aquila. We argued over saree, and a lot of excuses were made, but I was not allowed to enter the restaurant, because the Indian attire -- saree is not a smart outfit.

After her post went viral, the restaurant received heavy backlash with people calling the eatery out on social media as well as food aggregator platforms like Zomato. Responding to the allegations, the restaurant on Wednesday took to Instagram to clarify their side of the story.

Even though the restaurant has issued a statement, netizens are still upset. Many are sharing pictures of themselves and of other prominent people wearing saree to express how proud they feel about their cultural dress.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With inputs from PTI.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 10:48 AM IST