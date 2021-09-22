Richa Chadha slams Delhi restaurant for denying entry to woman wearing saree, says 'it is residue of post-colonisation trauma'

Actress Richa Chadha on Wednesday reacted to the viral video of a restaurant in Delhi which denied a woman entry for wearing a saree.

A video has gone viral on social media in which a woman is seen asking an employee at a restaurant in the national capital whether saree is allowed. The employee replies that "saree does not count as smart casuals" whereas the hotel only allows smart casuals.

Reacting to the video, Richa tweeted: "This snobbery- denouncing our traditional clothes, looking down upon our own languages is the residue of post-colonisation trauma. It also creates a fertile breeding ground for fascism that exploits this very trauma. The Sari is smart, your policy isn’t!"

Actress Meera Chopra also slammed the restaurant and called for a boycott of such places.

She wrote, "So a restaurant in delhi #aquila does not allow women in a saree coz according to them its not a ‘smart clothing’. Can we just boycott such places that looks down upon #indianculture. This place needs to shut down!!!"

The restaurant located in Khel Gaon posh area has earned the wrath of netizens after the video went viral.

The video was shared by Anita Chaudhary, an ex-journalist who was there to celebrate the birthday of her daughter.

Sharing the video, Anita Choudhary wrote, "Saree is not allowed in Aquila restaurant as Indian Saree is now not an smart outfit. What is the concrete definition of Smart outfit plz tell me. Please define smart outfit so I will stop wearing saree."

The video soon went viral enraging many netizens calling it ' an assault on our culture'.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 07:13 PM IST