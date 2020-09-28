After Anil Kapoor and Bappi Da, 'Dhak Dhak girl' Madhuri Dixit gets rejected by Cred

Cred, the credit card management and bill payments platform, has rejected Bollywood's undisputed dancing diva Madhuri Dixit after actor Anil Kapoor and legendary singer Bappi Lehri.
The 'Kalank' actress recently took her Twitter to share the ad and wrote, "What does a tech company know about ads? @CRED_club"
In the video, which has been garnering a lot of attention on social media, the 'Dhak Dhak' girl is seen creating her magic on a catchy jingle.
Here's the video:
Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "This is the magic of #MadhuriDixit. She will make any absurd song a chartbuster and dance to perfection to any lyrics. Look at the last fleeting shot, so much oomph!"
"I find this to be a great way to market your product. It's like getting a catalyst(actors) who can start a chain reaction. Utilising social n/w to the fullest. Way to go @CRED_club," commented another user.
A comment read: "@kunalb11 sir these CRED ads during IPL is filling gap of Vodafone zozo ads.. love the way he says... "Let's do simple voice over"
For the uninitiated, the bill payment app's marketing campaign has also had ads featuring Anil Kapoor and Bappi Da.
Check them out here:
Meanwhile, here's how Twitter reacted to Cred's latest ad, featuring Madhuri Dixit: