After Anil Kapoor and Bappi Da, 'Dhak Dhak girl' Madhuri Dixit gets rejected by Cred

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "This is the magic of #MadhuriDixit. She will make any absurd song a chartbuster and dance to perfection to any lyrics. Look at the last fleeting shot, so much oomph!"

"I find this to be a great way to market your product. It's like getting a catalyst(actors) who can start a chain reaction. Utilising social n/w to the fullest. Way to go @CRED_club," commented another user.

A comment read: "@kunalb11 sir these CRED ads during IPL is filling gap of Vodafone zozo ads.. love the way he says... "Let's do simple voice over"

For the uninitiated, the bill payment app's marketing campaign has also had ads featuring Anil Kapoor and Bappi Da.

Check them out here: