After Ahmedabad, lizard found in chole bhature in Chandigarh restaurant

A lizard was found in a plate of chole bhature

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 03:43 PM IST
Image credit: Google

A lizard was found in a plate of chole bhature at the famous Sagar Ratna food court in Chandigarh's Elante Mall. A person named Gurinder Cheema posted a photo of the horrific experience he had on social media.

"Had a very horrible experience on 14.6.22, at Sagar Ratan, food court, Elante Mall, Chandigarh. A live Lizard was found in semi-conscious state under the Bhatura. Complaint given to @DgpChdPolice they made samples seized by food health Dept. Chd", he tweeted.

Earlier, a customer at a McDonald's outlet in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, claimed to have found a lizard in his soft drink. The customer, named Bhargav Joshi, took to his Twitter account to post a video of the same. The outlet was later sealed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) following the incident.

Bhargava wrote on Twitter: "Lizard was found in my soft drink at a McDonald's outlet. Area manager laughed over complaint and told us that he'll check (CCTV) cameras. He didn't return, meanwhile, order continues. When we pressed them to take action, they offered to return bill amount."

