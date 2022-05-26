e-Paper Get App

Video: Dead lizard found in cold drink at Ahmedabad's McDonald outlet

Diner says area manager 'laughed over complaint'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Twitter

A customer at a McDonald's outlet in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, claims to have found a lizard in his soft drink. The customer, named Bhargav Joshi, took to his Twitter account to post a video of the same. The outlet was sealed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) following the incident.

Bhargava wrote on Twitter: "Lizard was found in my soft drink at a McDonald's outlet. Area manager laughed over complaint and told us that he'll check (CCTV) cameras. He didn't return, meanwhile, order continues. When we pressed them to take action, they offered to return bill amount."

Joshi along with his friends had ordered two burgers and soft drinks from the fast food restaurant.

Video: Dead lizard found in cold drink at Ahmedabad's McDonald outlet

