Turkish woman attacked in Lahore metro station; details inside

A clip of several men molesting, harrassing and attacking a woman outside Lahore metro station has gone viral. Reportedly, the video states that the woman was from Turkey.

Reports online further state that the incident took place in Azad Chowk metro station in Lahore. The clip shows that the woman is trying to escape to the metro station but is chased by men. Although the credibility of the video could not be verified.

