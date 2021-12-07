Adidas unveils running track at Dubai airport terminal to promote fitness; will reward passengers who opt to walk instead of travellators

Leading sports brand Adidas has inaugurated a running track in the arrivals area of Dubai airport's busiest terminal, in collaboration with Dubai Airports and JCDecaux, a major France-based international outdoor advertising company.

An exciting new initiative at DXB from our partners @adidas and @JCDecaux_ME, who found a fun and engaging way of actively encouraging travelers to stretch their legs after a flight and walk along the racetrack #travel #airport https://t.co/KsKKqa2W9r — Dubai Airports (@DubaiAirports) December 7, 2021

The innovative concept comes as Adidas' contribution towards Dubai's efforts to promote fitness and wellbeing and support the vision of being the most active city in the world, reports Arabian Business Community.

The creation of the running track builds on an exciting experience for residents and visitors alike and encourages flyers to take the betterment journey by choosing to walk on the racetrack instead of opting for travellators. Not just that, the sports brand will also be rewarding those who follow the track with complimentary sneaker customisation at the adidas flagship store’s MakerLab area situated in The Dubai Mall, said the company in a statement.

In order to redeem the reward, travellers will simply be required to scan the QR code available on the track. Besides, keeping in line with the company's mission to promote sustainability in the region and beyond, the track is made of 100 per cent sustainable material, which is non-PVC and 100 per cent Chlorine and Phthalate free.

