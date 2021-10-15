Adele releases new single #EasyOnMe; fans cannot keep calm

Adele has finally released her new single 'Easy on Me' today on October 15, leaving fans super excited like every single time! The star had earlier officially revealed the date for the release of the first single from her new album. Adele's fans were finally able to get a first glimpse at "Easy on Me," the lead single of her next album, on 5th October, Tuesday.

Adele revealed the title of her debut single in nearly six years in a tweet, last week. On Twitter, she tweeted, "Easy On Me - October 15."

She also released a teaser which showed Adele inserting a tape into a car cassette player, as she looks in the rearview mirror. She then turns up the volume before subtle piano notes start playing in the background in the black-and-white film.

Watch the complete video here:

Now that the song is finally out, fans have been listening to it on loop.

Have a look at what fans have to say about Adele's new single: 'Easy on Me'

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:53 AM IST