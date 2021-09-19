e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Hollywood

Updated on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 07:15 PM IST

Adele makes her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul Instagram official

Adele finalised her divorced with Simon Konecki earlier this year. The two share the custody of their son Angelo.
IANS
Adele makes her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul Instagram official |

Adele makes her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul Instagram official |

Advertisement

Grammy-winning singer Adele made her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul Instagram-official by posting a picture of them together for the first time on Sunday.

The couple confirmed their relationship in August.

The black and white picture was taken on the red carpet of an event. The singer has kept her relationship with Rich low-key so far.

She captioned the image with just a heart emoticon.

Adele finalised her divorced with Simon Konecki earlier this year. The two share the custody of their son Angelo.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Adele to splash Rs 20.5 crore on her new London home

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 07:16 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal