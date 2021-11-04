e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 10:44 AM IST

Actress Tabu turns 50: Fans take to Twitter to share adorable birthday wishes

FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood actress, Tabu who has appeared in films in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malyalam, and Marathi, turns 50 today, on November 4th.

The 'Maqbool' actress made her debut in the 1982 film 'Bazaar' as Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, who was born into a Muslim family.

Tabu is now one of the most well-known performers in the industry, having starred in a number of memorable parts over the course of her three-decade career. From iconic songs like Ruk Ruk Ruk in Vijaypath where we cannot picture anyone else but her and Ajay Devgn to her recent role in Haider as Gazala, she never seizes to amaze us.

She has received two National Film Awards for Best Actress and six Filmfare Awards, including a record-breaking four Critics' Choice Awards for Best Actress.

The Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour, was bestowed upon her by the government in 2011.

Tabu's first credited role was in Dev Anand's Hum Naujawan (1985), but her first main role was in the Telugu film Coolie No. 1 in the year 2000. (1991).

For the Hindi action movie Vijaypath, she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut in 1994.

Tabu's performance in Gulzar's Maachis as a young woman devastated by the Punjab insurgency won her the National Film Award for Best Actress in 1996.

As we celebrate the actress's 50th birthday today, have a look at how fans have taken to Twitter to share adorable birthday wishes:

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 10:44 AM IST
