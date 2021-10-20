Actor Nivin Pauly to star in Liju Krishna's upcoming film 'Padavettu'; fans cannot keep calm

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly is all set to feature in director Liju Krishna's upcoming film "Padavettu", the producers announced on Wednesday. Fans cannot keep calm ever since the news broke out on Twitter.

The political-drama is written and directed by Krishna, known for his short film "Ima", and is backed by Saregama's studio arm Yoodlee films. Nivin Pauly is popular for films like "Moothon", "Premam", and "Bangalore Days", said he instantly fell for the film, which has a strong storyline backed with emotions and beautiful characters.

"It is a story that impacted me hugely when it was first narrated. It's a story of second chances and finding the inner mettle to stand up against the wrong.

"I strongly believe that the storyline, emotions, and the beautiful portrayal of characters will connect well with the audience and earn the film a great reception widely," the 37-year-old actor said in a statement, adding he is undergoing an intense physical transformation for his role in the film. Krishna said the film depicts the story of the oppressed section of society in North Kerala.

"'Padavettu' is a political drama relevant to our times. It endeavours to portray the relentless pursuit of the layman, the oppressed section of society who is in a constant struggle and fight to reclaim their unique identity and rightful place in a world meant for all! It visualises the aspirations, pain and joy of life in an idyllic village in North Kerala," he said.

Expressing gratitude towards the villagers of North Kerala and locals for their support, the director further said "Padavettu" is special to him as it truly is a film from the people, by the people and for the people.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President, Films at Saregama India, said "Padavettu" has a strong narrative about an underdog's awakening to his true potential when pitted against circumstances.

The film, also starring Aditi Balan of "Aruvi" fame, is co-produced with Sunny Wayne.

Fans have already flooded Twitter with reactions to the film's teaser poster.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11:50 AM IST