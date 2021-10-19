Watch: Intoxicated Uber driver threatens to assault passengers, drops them midway; netizens fume

Women's safety in India continues to be a huge concern, as the country's crime rates against women are on the rise.

An unfortunate incident that took place on October 18, Monday has left passengers especially women passengers worried about their safety. A woman named Deepal Trivedi took to Twitter as she shared a short clip of her Uber ride which showed the Uber driver using his phone after which the woman questioned him as to why drive if he had to pick up calls. To this the Uber driver replied: 'If it's a call from my family members, I would have no option but to pick it'.

The woman said that the driver was intoxicated at the time, and that he was smoking in between the ride after which he threatened to assault the woman and her co- passenger, later dropping them in the middle of the road.

Have a look at the post on Twitter:

Uber India's customer care took to Twitter to apologise shortly after the incident.

Have a look:

Netizens continue to fume as they question Uber of its policies and safety for women.

Have a look:

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 12:24 PM IST