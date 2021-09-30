Uber partners with Startup India, iCreate to scout for clean mobility solutions

Uber is partnering with Startup India and iCreate on an innovation fund to support new ideas to drive adoption of electric vehicles across the country.

The ‘Green Mobility Innovation Challenge’, which will be hosted on the Startup India portal, invites submissions from individuals or startups that focus on innovation in the following three areas: two and three wheelers, the accessibility of charging stations and their ease of use, as well as potential partnership or financial models that can improve EV uptake in India.

Ten winners, as chosen by a panel of 5 industry experts, will receive two months of mentorship by Uber’s technical, engineering, and go-to-market teams and iCreate.

Of the 10 winners, Uber will disburse a grant of Rs 75,00,000 ($101,000) among the top five startups, followed by six months of incubation at iCreate, an independent centre that aims to provide technology and assistance to young startups.

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India South Asia, said, “India is home to some of the most polluted cities in the world, and as the country’s leading mobility platform, we take our role of driving a green recovery very seriously. To further strengthen the country’s emerging EV ecosystem, we are partnering with ‘Startup India and iCreate on the ‘Uber Green Mobility Innovation Challenge’ to see what great ideas are out there. It is an honor to be able to support India’s many entrepreneurs in addressing one of the most pressing issues of our time.’

Deepak Bagla, MD & CEO, Invest India said, “Innovation is the cornerstone of development for India, and through such challenges we are looking to contribute to strengthen the startup ecosystem in India. By partnering with Uber India, we are furthering the same vision on a larger scale by reaching out to startups across India. The future of electric vehicles in India is very promising and we look forward to guiding the participating startups to build this future for the country”, said Rajiv Bose, Head-Business, iCreate.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 06:31 PM IST