Commerce Ministry Set To Frame Detailed Guidelines For The ₹25,060 Crore Export Promotion Mission, Will Release This Month

New Delhi: The commerce ministry has already started the work to frame detailed guidelines for the Rs 25,060 crore Export Promotion Mission (EPM) and it will start releasing them from this month, a top official said on Monday.The government on November 12 approved the EPM with an outlay of Rs 25,060 crore for six financial years, beginning 2025-26, a move which will help exporters deal with high tariffs imposed by the US.

The mission will be implemented through two sub-schemes -- Niryat Protsahan (Rs 10,401 crore) and Niryat Disha (Rs 14,659 crore)."On export promotion mission, we are already working on these. Many sub-committees are in place which are looking at the detailed guidelines of each of these components."We will start releasing them within this month itself. If not all, we will have major portion of these guidelines coming out by the end of this month," Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal told reporters here.

Under the mission, priority support will be extended to sectors impacted by recent global tariff escalations, such as textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, and marine products.These sectors are facing challenges in the US market. Due to the high import duties, India's merchandise exports to the US declined 8.58 per cent to USD 6.3 billion in October.The US has imposed a hefty 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods from August 27. Meanwhile, the two countries are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement.

Through this mission, the secretary said that the government is trying to address all aspects of trade finance for exporters.The commerce ministry has said that the mission marks a strategic shift from multiple fragmented schemes to a single, outcome-based, and adaptive mechanism that can respond swiftly to global trade challenges and evolving exporter needs.Under Niryat Protsahan, it said, focus will be given to improve access to affordable trade finance for MSMEs through a range of instruments such as interest subvention, export factoring, collateral guarantees, credit cards for e-commerce exporters, and credit enhancement support for diversification into new markets.

Similarly, under Niryat Disha, the funds will be used for non-financial enablers such as assistance for international branding, packaging, and participation in trade fairs, export warehousing and logistics, inland transport reimbursements, and trade intelligence and capacity-building initiatives.It is expected to facilitate access to affordable trade finance for MSMEs, enhance export readiness through compliance and certification support, and improve market access and visibility for Indian products.

