Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For November 18, 2025

Nifty index opened positive and continued buying cues from where it left in the previous week and soared to cross 26k marks. It witnessed a gradual up move throughout the day and the index was seen repeatedly finding support at minor retracements. It formed a bullish candle on the daily frame and finally closed near its day’s higher band with gains of around 100 points after successfully defending any intermediate pivots. Now it has to hold above 25900 zones for the next up move towards 26150 then 26277 zones while supports can be seen at 25900 then 25800 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 26000 then 26100 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25900 then 26000 strike. Call writing is seen at 26000 then 26100 strike while Put writing is seen at 25900 then 25950 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25600 to 26400 zones while an immediate range between 25800 to 26200 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a positive note and traded in a sideway to positive manner throughout the session inching higher in a slow and steady fashion. Bulls displayed strong dominance in the previous week and the momentum is likely to continue. On the daily chart, it formed a bullish candle and is forming higher lows. A move above 85000 marks may trigger further short covering and extend the ongoing up move. Now it has to hold above 84700 zones for an up move towards 85300 then 85600 zones while on the downside supports are placed at 84700 then 84400 levels.

Bank Nifty index opened gap up at a new life high territory near 58700 zones and extended the momentum towards 59000 levels in the initial hour of the session. Later, it remained consolidative in a narrow range of 150 points between 58850 to 59000 zones with overall positive bias. It formed a bullish candle on daily scale and gave a range breakout after 15 sessions above 58500 zones with the highest ever daily close. It is holding well above its short term moving and outperformance continues. Now it has to hold above 58750 zones for an up move towards a new life high territory towards 59500 then 60000 zones while on the downside support has shifting higher to 58750 then 58500 levels.

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 0.43% at 26061 levels. Positive setup seen in Hero Motocorp, Siemens, Angelone, AU Bank, LTF, IIFL, Paytm, Indian Bank, Larus Lab and Canara Bank while weakness in INOX Wind, Astral, Crompton, Mphasis, Hindustan Zinc, Ambuja Cements, Tata Steel, Supreme Industries, Syngene and Jubilant Foodworks

SBICARD - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The stock is trading comfortably above all its key moving averages of 100 and 200 EMA levels on the daily chart reflecting strength in medium term and is just shy of its 40-EMA levels on daily chart. Since September 2025, the stock has formed support around 850 odd levels as seen via trendline in the chart. The stock has once again taken support around those levels and made higher highs and high lows which is positive. With a positive RSI divergence supported by increase in volumes, the risk-reward looks good for SBI Card.

BUY SBICARD CMP 889.20 SL 852.90 TGT 926.15

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 18th Nov 2025

Shraddha Prime Projects:

Shraddha Prime Projects Limited has expanded its Mumbai development pipeline with three new acquisitions. The company secured SRA development rights for a 3,951.8 sq. m. land parcel in Borivali (East), expected to generate 2 lakh sq. ft. of carpet area and a GDV of ₹400 crore. It also acquired a 2,008.37 sq. m. plot in Dadar (West) with a 70,000 sq. ft. development potential and a GDV of ₹500 crore. Additionally, it purchased a 3,742.8 sq. m. land parcel in Bhandup (Nahur), expected to yield 1.5 lakh sq. ft. of carpet area with a GDV of ₹300 crore.

HCL Technologies:

HCL Technologies in collaboration with NVIDIA, launched an innovation lab in Santa Clara, California, to help enterprises explore, incubate and scale industry applications of physical AI and cognitive robotics. Integrated with HCLTech’s global AI Lab network, the dedicated facility will combine the power of the NVIDIA technology stack and its core platforms with HCL Tech’s growing set of physical AI solutions, which include VisionX, Kinetic AI, IEdgeX and SmartTwin, to help G2000 organizations experiment, incubate and scale physical AI initiatives for increased competitiveness.

DCX Systems:

The company has informed exchanges that it has received purchase order(s) from its international customers valued at Rs 16.45 crore for manufacturing and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies. Further, its wholly owned subsidiary company, M/s. Raneal Advanced Systems Pvt. Ltd., has received a purchase order from its customer amounting to about Rs 6.44 crore for manufacturing and supply of printed circuit board assemblies.

Aayush Wellness:

Aayush Wellness Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with Blinkit, one of India’s leading quick-commerce platforms, to strengthen its distribution network and accelerate its omnichannel expansion strategy. This collaboration will enable rapid and reliable delivery of Aayush Wellness’s products through Blinkit’s extensive urban delivery network and advanced logistics infrastructure, thereby enhancing consumer accessibility and experience.

PTC Industries:

PTC Industries has begun a major expansion of its investment casting facility in Mehsana, Gujarat, to capitalize on global supply-chain shifts and rising export opportunities. The upgraded plant will see a multi-fold capacity increase over the coming years. The expansion includes advanced machinery, robotic systems, and automated fettling technology. These upgrades aim to boost efficiency, consistency, and throughput while maintaining global-quality standards and lowering the company’s carbon footprint.