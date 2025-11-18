 Murthy Pushes 72-Hour Week Yet Again, But Will India Accept His China-Inspired Work Ethic?
Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has reignited the debate on long working hours by citing China’s 9-9-6 culture to justify his call for a 72-hour workweek. He argues that young Indians must work harder to accelerate national growth and compete with China, urging them to prioritise career-building over work-life balance.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 11:15 AM IST
Murthy Reopens the Conversation on India’s Work Culture. |

New Delhi: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has once again stirred national debate by reiterating his belief that young Indians should work longer hours to help accelerate India’s economic rise. In a new interview, the 79-year-old industrialist referenced China’s once-dominant 9-9-6 work culture—working 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week—as an example of the discipline he believes India needs.

Murthy first sparked nationwide discussion in 2023 after suggesting that Indians should work 70 hours a week for nation-building. His latest remarks revisit that position, this time linking it more directly to global competitiveness and China’s rapid economic growth over recent decades.

China’s 9-9-6 System as His Point of Reference

Explaining the origin of his comparison, Murthy highlighted China’s work culture during its tech boom, when giants like Alibaba and Huawei embraced the 9-9-6 schedule. Although the practice generated immense criticism and was declared illegal by China’s Supreme Court in 2021, Murthy argued that its intensity contributed to China’s economic momentum.

In his comment to Republic TV, he stated that young Indians must be ready to work equally hard if they want India to grow at a similar pace. He suggested that career-building should precede concerns about work-life balance, saying people should 'get a life and then worry about work-life balance.'

Why He Says India Needs Longer Working Hours

Murthy’s remarks came in response to a question about whether India could realistically overtake China in manufacturing or other sectors. He said he believes India has the potential but stressed that extraordinary commitment from all sections of society is essential.

India’s current economic growth rate of 6.57 percent, he said, is 'reasonable,' but insufficient to match China’s scale. China’s economy remains nearly six times larger, making the task challenging but not impossible, according to him.

To bridge the gap, Murthy emphasised the need for 'extraordinary action' from citizens, bureaucrats, politicians, business leaders, and civil society. He argued that collective discipline, hard work, and higher personal benchmarks are crucial for India to achieve its long-term ambitions.

In his view, progress will depend on individual responsibility scaled across society: 'The sigma of those actions,' he said, 'will make India reach China.'

