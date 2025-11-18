 Edtech Unicorn PhysicsWallah's Shares List With Premium Of 33% Against Issue Price Of ₹109
Edtech Unicorn PhysicsWallah's Shares List With Premium Of 33% Against Issue Price Of ₹109

The IPO had a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 3,100 crore. Noida-based PhysicsWallah filed draft papers with Sebi in March for an IPO and received the regulator's approval in July. Following this, the company filed an updated DRHP in September before filing an RHP. The initial public offering (IPO) of PhysicsWallah received nearly 2 times the subscription on the final day of bidding.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 10:41 AM IST
New Delhi: Shares of edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah Ltd on Tuesday listed with a premium of 33 per cent against the issue price of Rs 109.The stock started trading at Rs 143.10, registering a jump of 31.28 per cent from the issue price on the BSE, becoming the first major pure-play edtech company to debut on the exchanges. Later, it surged 48.66 per cent to Rs 162.05.

At the NSE, the stock got listed at Rs 145, a premium of 33 per cent from the issue price.The company's market valuation stood at Rs 43,453.03 crore.The initial public offering (IPO) of PhysicsWallah received nearly 2 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Thursday last week.The Rs 3,480-crore initial share sale had a price band of Rs 103-109 per share.

The IPO had a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 3,100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 380 crore by the promoters.Noida-based PhysicsWallah filed draft papers with Sebi in March for an IPO via the confidential pre-filing route and received the regulator's approval in July. Following this, the company filed an updated DRHP in September before filing an RHP.

Funds will be used to fuel the company's expansion and growth initiatives.PhysicsWallah offers test preparation courses for competitive exams focusing on JEE, NEET, GATE and UPSC, along with upskilling programmes, delivered through online platforms (YouTube, website, and apps), tech-enabled offline centres, and hybrid centres that combine online teaching with in-person support.

