Capillary Technologies India's IPO Receives 52% Subscription On The Second Day Of Bidding

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of SaaS firm Capillary Technologies India received 52 per cent subscription on the second day of bidding on Monday.The IPO received bids for 43,34,825 shares as against 83,83,430 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

A global SaaS leader serving 413 brands and 1.8 billion consumers, Capillary Technologies is growing at an impressive 53% CAGR and has recently turned profitable.

The portion for retail individual investors received 1.05 times subscription, and the quota for non-institutional investors subscribed 56 per cent. The qualified institutional buyers part fetched 31 per cent subscription.On Friday, the public issue received 28 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding.Capillary Technologies India said it has raised Rs 394 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 877.5-crore public issue will conclude on November 18.The company has fixed a price band of Rs 549-577 per share. At the upper end of the price band, it is expected to fetch Rs 877.5 crore.The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 345 crore and an offer for sale for 92,28,796 shares.

Capillary Technologies India offers artificial intelligence-based cloud native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products and solutions primarily to enterprise customers globally to develop loyalty of its consumers and channel partners.Its consolidated revenue from operations for six months ended September 2025 was Rs 359.21 crore. It posted a revenue of Rs 598.25 crore in FY25.The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the book-running lead managers and MUFG Intime India for the IPO.

