'Abhi hotel nahi mil rahe, baad me bed nahi milega': Tourists throng Himachal ahead of Coronavirus' third wave; netizens concerned

Tourists have been thronging Himachal Pradesh as the heatwave has hit the plains and the second wave of COVID-19 seeing a significant decline in the country.

People from the plains are visiting tourist hotspots like Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, Dalhousie, Manali, Lahaul and other places in the hill state in large numbers to get rid of the scorching heat.

Shimla Hotel and Restaurant Association president Sanjay Sood said the withdrawal of the condition of negative RTPCR report and e-covid pass to enter Himachal Pradesh recently has given a boost to the tourism industry of the state.

In Kullu district, Atal Tunnel Rohtang (ATR) has become a major attraction for visitors. A record number of 6,400 vehicles had crossed the tunnel last Sunday.

In Chamba district, the tourist inflow to Dalhousie, Khajjiar and Chamba is picking up gradually.

Federation of Hotels and Restaurants Association Dalhousie chief patron Manoj Chadha believes that since this is the peak tourist season due to summer, the tourist influx would further increase if the conditions continue to be the same.

However, the increase in the number of tourists has posed a challenge to the state government to ensure adhering of Covid protocol by the visitors amid fears of an impending third wave of coronavirus infections.

Also, people across India are concerned and have taken to social media to complain about the state of affairs. However, nothing ever trends on social media without memes. Hence, there are numerous hilarious memes about the same.

