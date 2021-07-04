'No FIR, dear UP Police?': Uttarakhand CM Elect Pushkar Singh Dhami's old tweet on 'Akhand Bharat' goes viral; Netizens raise questions

Only Chief Minister-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami who is all set to take the oath of office on Sunday as the new CM of Uttarakhand has become the topic of a new controversy on social media. After an old tweet of Dhami went viral, his name started trending on Twitter.

The two-time MLA from Khatima constituency, Dhami (45) is set to take oath at 5 pm today and will be the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand. Notably, Dhami has never been a minister in the state government and now is all set to swear in as the chief minister, overlooking many senior leaders.

The development comes ahead of polls for the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly scheduled in early 2022.

However, ahead of his oath, Dhami's tweet from 2015 has gone viral. The tweet shows a distorted map of India which shows several neighbouring countries as a part of India. The title of the picture is "Akhand Bharat- Har rashtrabhakt ka swapn (Undivided India- the dream of every patriot)". The picture also commemmorates a 'Akhand Bharat Sankalp Diwas (Undivided India Resolution Day)'.