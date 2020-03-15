'Abey apocalypse movie bana rahe ho kya': Twitterati furious after 3 suspected coronavirus patients flee from hospital in Ahmednagar

The total number of people who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic has gone up to 5,839 and the number of people to test positive for the deadly virus is 156,791 at the moment.

The effects of COVID-19 are seen in India also. Two persons have died due to it, while 94 persons have been tested positive. In Maharashtra, 32 cases have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, three suspected coronavirus patients who were quarantined, fleed from a government hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Saturday evening without informing anybody, the police said.

By late night, however, two of them returned to the Ahmednagar district civil hospital. Search was on for the third patient, a Topkhana police station officer said.

Earlier, two women and a man, admitted to a isolation ward of the district hospital in Ahmednagar, left without informing the doctors, an officer said.

The civil surgeon contacted the Tophkhana police station in Ahmednagar city and sought polices help in tracing these persons, whose medical reports are awaited, the official added.

Twitter got extremely furious after the news broke out. A Twitter user wrote, "If you were feeling optimistic that warm weather was going to save India, people like these will ensure we are doomed."

