Aamir Khan roasted by Twitterati for ruining Forrest Gump copy, check reactions

The movie has been produced by Aamir Khan Productions

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 07:52 PM IST
File photo

It looks like Bollywood actor Aamir Khan hates Hollywood and would do anything to ruin English films. The trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha which is a copy of Forrest Gump released a few days ago. The actor has already used the same expression to essay the role of Phunsuk Wangdu in 3 Idiots, Samar in Dhoom 3, and PK in PK.

Twitterati are now roasting him for ripping the Hollywood classic. A Twitter user predicted Khan's future career of ripping off Hollywood classic movies. Check out the tweets here.

The movie has been produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The cast also includes Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.

article-image

