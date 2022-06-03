Congress leader Milind Deora slams Gujarat woman for sologamy act; netizens upset

Lately, a story of a girl from Gujarat who is all ready to marry herself went viral on social media. She was criticised by many people for the sologamy act. Even Congress leader Milind Deora slammed the lady, and called her act 'insanity'.
24-year-old woman Kashma Bandhu made headlines post she said that she was all ready to get married to herself. She will be having a unique self-wedding ritual where she won't have a groom or baarat. This will be India's first sologamy.
Milind Deora tweeted, "I have said it before – wokeness borders on insanity. Let’s hope it stays far, far away from India.” Netizens were upset with Deora's comment. Check out their reaction here:
Bindu from Gujarat even has plans of going on a honeymoon by herself. She plans to go to Goa for her honeymoon.
