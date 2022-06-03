Congress leader Milind Deora slams Gujarat woman for sologamy act; netizens upset

Image credits: Google

Lately, a story of a girl from Gujarat who is all ready to marry herself went viral on social media. She was criticised by many people for the sologamy act. Even Congress leader Milind Deora slammed the lady, and called her act 'insanity'.

24-year-old woman Kashma Bandhu made headlines post she said that she was all ready to get married to herself. She will be having a unique self-wedding ritual where she won't have a groom or baarat. This will be India's first sologamy.

Milind Deora tweeted, "I have said it before – wokeness borders on insanity. Let’s hope it stays far, far away from India.” Netizens were upset with Deora's comment. Check out their reaction here:

I have said it before — ‘wokeness’ borders on insanity.



Let’s hope it stays far, far away from India. https://t.co/7zqleDXbwQ — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) June 2, 2022

Mr. Deora, we live in a country where women born under the influence of Mars must marry banana plants, peepal trees, dogs and clay pots so their negative influence is not transferred to their future husbands. If "wokeness" is insanity, what do you call these customary practices? — Mario da Penha 🇮🇳🏳️‍🌈 (@mleccha) June 2, 2022

Nobody is pushing for marraige with animals. Unlike this new religion of yours under the garb of "Love". I have plenty of data to my stance and i will be always against this sub alterness. — JC Denton (@denton_jcd) June 2, 2022

Bindu from Gujarat even has plans of going on a honeymoon by herself. She plans to go to Goa for her honeymoon.