'Aakhir woh din aa hi gaya...': Ahead of Class 12 results, CBSE and students indulge in meme banter to ease nerves

Ever since the news came out that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for class 12 on Friday, students have been nervous.

A senior board official said on Friday, "the result will be announced at 2 PM today."

For the uninitiated, the board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

However, that has done nothing to calm the nerves of the students who are eagerly waiting for their results. Perhaps this is the reason why CBSE tried to bring some humorous respite for students.

On Friday, the official Twitter handle of CBSE shared the news of the soon-to-be-announced results with a meme.