'A day before exam': Picture of PM Modi engrossed in paperwork during 'long flight' to US inspires meme fest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave a glimpse into his "long flight" to the US which he utilised to go through papers and some pending file work.

In a picture posted by the Prime Minister on his Twitter account, he is seen engrossed in a bunch of files during the special flight.

"A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

The picture went viral with a lot of people applauding the PM for working all the time. Meanwhile, others dug out pictures of all the Prime Ministers who worked in flights.

Now the picture has become a meme material as people across the country are making memes and commenting hilariously on the picture.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Modi emplaned for the United States on Wednesday with his office tweeting a picture of him just before boarding the Air Force 1 Boeing 777-337 ER aircraft for the US where he will hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden on Friday.

In a statement just before leaving for the US, Modi said he will conclude his visit with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

With inputs from PTI.

