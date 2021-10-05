'A crucial role in society': On #WorldTeachers'Day2021 netizens pay tribute to their educators

The United Nations' World Teachers' Day is celebrated every year to honour teachers' contributions to providing high-quality education at all levels. They pave the way for children and adults of all ages to learn how to participate in and contribute to their local community as well as the global community. 'Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery,' is the theme for this year's World Teacher's Day. The theme honours teachers for their continuous attempts to continue educating even in the face of adversity, such as the COVID-19 Pandemic. India, the United States, Canada, Australia, and the Philippines are among the countries that celebrate the day with enthusiasm.

The day also plays a crucial role in raising awareness of a variety of issues relating to teacher recruitment, training, and education. Teachers' working conditions and career prospects around the world, as well as the ways in which they are discriminated against, are also highlighted on this very day.

As nations worldwide celebrate the existence of teachers today, netizens have taken to Twitter to share messages of gratitude as they pay tribute to the teacher who has impacted their lives in a special way.

Have a look at a few:

Long before I served at the @UN or held any public office, I was a teacher - one of the most enriching experiences of my life.



Teachers play a crucial role in society. Their work must be appreciated & valued.



To all educators worldwide: Thank you and happy #WorldTeachersDay! pic.twitter.com/fk7cnEoS7y — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 5, 2021

Teachers are the angels who enlighten our lives with the light of knowledge and wisdom. Wishing all of you an immense joy, happiness, and prosperity because teachers like you deserve the best.



Happy Teacher’s day to you all!#worldteachersday #dcphanimeandmanga pic.twitter.com/HbjSx0fcQK — Detective Conan PH: Anime and Manga (@conanph0304) October 4, 2021

A student who finds a good teacher can always find success and happiness in life. We thank all teachers for their inspiring dedication and hard work. ❤️❤️#WorldTeachersDay #TeachersDay2021 pic.twitter.com/BAa0lQDBjs — M.Rashid Shahzad🇵🇰 (@Freelancer_302) October 5, 2021

To every teacher who has inspired us and guided us to make a difference in the world, thank you. We love you ❤️ God bless you more! #WorldTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/x15GNGVvyz — Joel Villanueva (@senatorjoelv) October 5, 2021

To all educators around the world: Thank you and happy #WorldTeachersDay! pic.twitter.com/gcGVv9UxKf — Ibrahim khattab (@Ibrahim80267029) October 5, 2021

This movie will always hold a special place in my heart. It reminds me to live life with a purpose.



Happy World Teacher's Day to Mila @officialmaryaph and to all of our beloved educators 💚 #MaricelSoriano #WorldTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/gXJAcrT26E — ming (@fangirlenestory) October 5, 2021

Greetings to all the teachers on the occasion of 'World Teacher's Day'.



#WorldTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/FxABJ4dsyz — Niranjan Zanzmera (@NiranjanZazmera) October 5, 2021

Happy TEACHERS Day!



A Special Mention to MADAM AMADORA B. QUIZON, my Grade 1 Class Adviser. Thank You! #WorldTeachersDay ❤️❤️❤️ — Juice Colored Josh Cef (@iam_JVP6382) October 5, 2021

Bacha Khan opened the first school at the age of 20 in 1910. Let's pay tribute to this Teacher of the Nation on the occasion of World Teachers Day! ❤️❤️#HappyTeachersDay2021 pic.twitter.com/NrTPJKvke9 — Salahuddin kakar (@SaLaHUD62576070) October 5, 2021

A good teacher is like a candle. It consumes itself to light the way for others.

Happy Teacher's Day!!!#TeachersDay #WorldTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/EdbJZ7RWQI — Heshan Hemachandra 🇱🇰 (@heshan02) October 5, 2021

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 09:49 AM IST