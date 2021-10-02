No pics if no food: Angry wedding photographer deletes all pics in front of groom

They say food is the way to one's heart, and turns out things can get pretty messy if one does not understand this very statement! A photographer was not permitted to have food at a wedding, which enraged him to the point of deleting all of the wedding photos in front of the groom.

The photographer agreed to capture the wedding for $250, according to the post (Rs 18,551). He started work at 11 AM which was meant to finish around 7:30 PM, but when the food was delivered around 5 PM, he was informed he couldn't sit down to eat because he needed to click pictures. There wasn't even a table set aside for the photographer.

The photographer took to Reddit to share his story as he wrote, "I am not a photographer. I am a dog groomer who takes pictures of dogs for Facebook and Instagram all day long. That’s all I want to explain".

As soon as the photographer heard this, he became enraged and questioned the groom, "Are you sure?" He then immediately deleted all of the images shot, in front of the groom and left, saying, "I am no longer your photographer." The pair has reportedly withdrawn themselves from social media as a result of people asking them about their wedding photos.

