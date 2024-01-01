95 Samosas & 200 Ketchups Ordered At 2 Different Cities; Swiggy Calls It 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'

Bengaluru Orders 95 Samosas & Surat Dips It In 200 Ketchups | Pinterest/Bombay Kitchen

Interestingly, two people on Swiggy expressed their foodie version on New Year's Eve by ordering nearly 100 samosas in Bengaluru and 200 ketchup packets to Surat. While the two products go well together, it was noticed that they were ordered at two different locations. Amazed by how the peak numbers of the dish and its dip were sold on the party night to places distance apart. the online platform called it a perfect match: "Rab ne bana di jodi."

Read post

someone from bangalore ordered 95 samosas and someone from surat ordered 200 packets of ketchup in a single order…



rab ne bana di jodi part 2 is in making 🫶 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 31, 2023

X post goes viral

The instance caught the attention of X users after Swiggy posted it online. Over 17,000 views rocked the X post along with hundreds of likes. In replies, people imagined how Chutney would be feeling after knowing about the Samosa-Ketchup relationship. On this note, a netizen wrote, "I am ordering 300 packets of chutney.. a love triangle and kuch kuch hota hai part 2 in making!"

Check reactions

A million users used Swiggy on NYE

Sharing more details about how the year ended for their customers, Swiggy mentioned almost a million users being active on the app on Sunday night. Having said that, they also compared the count with people's fitness routine and health-conscious New Year resolutions by saying, "That's more than the number of people who will join the gym starting tomorrow."

almost a million users were active on the Swiggy app in the last hour. that's more than the number of people who will join the gym starting tomorrow 🤭 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 31, 2023

Biryani, Chole Bhature & More

All over India, Biryani was ordered to celebrate and add charm to the New Year party. Swiggy revealed that they received as many as 1,244 orders of the yummy dish every minute. Yes, you read that right. Meanwhile, Chole Bhature too didn't take a backseat. In a hilarious way, Swiggy said, "For every 8 orders of Chole Bhature, 1 packet of ENO is being ordered."

However, Mumbaikars marked the occasion in a South Indian style as they ordered the most number of Idli-Vadas like no other region in the country. "Whistle Podu for Mumbai,' said Swiggy.

THEY SAID YES 💍💍💍 to biryani pic.twitter.com/ikwAwF8dFA — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 31, 2023

for every 8 orders of chole bhature, 1 packet of eno is being ordered 😼 pic.twitter.com/lUA0QYL2Ta — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 31, 2023