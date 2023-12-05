59-Year-Old Man Orders Grocery Online For ₹15,500, Gets Poop Delivered Home

59-Year-Old Man Gets Poop Along With Groceries | Sourced via social media

In a parcel went wrong incident, a 59-year-old man who shopped for groceries online received something too unpleasant with his order. The buyer was provided with spilled poop along with the purchased items. As he checked the bags, he was left disgusted. Speaking to the media, he said, "All this poo fell out and I was totally shocked. I thought, What on Earth is this?"

More details about the case

The customer identified as Phil Smith from Blackburn, England spent $186 (Approx. 15,500 INR) on a grocery order. Alongside the items asked for, he was given an added thing which was quite unwelcoming. Smith claimed to have received human poop in one of the bags, leaving him upset and concerned over the quality of service provided to him. As there were no issues with the groceries that were delivered, he said, "I told them at the time I don’t want a replacement and I wanted them to just pick it up." The request reportedly took days to be answered and it was learned that the customer also reached out to the health inspector narrating the ordeal.

Similar incident

In a similar case that surfaced on social media earlier this year, a customer received pee instead of some milkshake they had ordered. A person from the US was shocked to get a pee-filled cup instead of a mouth-watering milkshake to satisfy his thirst. As he quickly approached the delivery partner and questioned about it, it was revealed that he had handed over another cup by mistake. It was learned that the delivery partners would keep a cup handy to pee in case of urgencies.