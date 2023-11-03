Not Milkshake, But Urine: US Man's Food Order Goes Miserably Wrong | Representative Image

A man from Utah, US claimed he received urine instead of a milkshake. Identified as Caleb Wood was shocked to unbox his food order and spot a pee-filled cup instead of the mouth-watering milkshake he was awaiting. He reported the case and told the local media that he called in for some fries and a milkshake on an online food delivery app which turned out to be a disgusting experience for him.

The Utah man was horrified after taking a sip of the drink and learning it to urine. "When I started eating my meal upon delivery, I put a straw in my cup that was delivered and took a sip. I soon discovered that the cup delivered to me from the GrubHub driver was a warm cup of urine," Woods was quoted as saying in news reports.

Driver urinates in milkshake cup

Woods called back the delivery partner and complained about the issue. What happened later was saddening. The driver narrated his ordeal to the customer and said that he keeps extra cups with him to relieve himself amidst a busy delivery day. He accepted the mistake of handing over the wrong cup to him.

Company takes action

Taking charge of the matter, the man reached out to customer care for a refund. It was reported that the food delivery brand discontinued the contract with the respective delivery partner who urinated in the cup and delivered to Woods.

