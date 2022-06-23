53-year-old mother clears SSC exam after 37 years; check post

Image credits: LinkedIn

A 53-year-old lady from Maharashtra has inspired many by clearing her Class 10 board exams, 37 years after she dropped out of school. Your read it absolutely right. Kalpana Achyut’s story was posted on LinkedIn by her son Prasad Jambhale.

In his LinkedIn post, Jambhale wrote about how his mom had to end her studies due to the financial crisis faced by her family. She left schooling after the death of her dad when she was 16 years old.

Last year, when she came to know about a new government scheme that allowed people to complete their SSC exam, she signed up for the same. The cost of the training and study materials was given free of cost.

Talking about his mom's dedication, Jambhale, who lives in Ireland, revealed he did not know about the same until he came back to India for marriage.

"I came to know about it just recently when I was about to get married before her exams. Whenever I was in Ireland and used to call during Indian night-time, I used to ask where’s mom? And I was told that she has gone for a walk, I thought that’s odd that she got interested into walks. Little did I know that she was attending night school. She even managed to keep this secret hidden for a month from my father and brother, who stay under the same roof," a part of his post read.

In his post, he further spoke about how after many years, her grasp of different subjects was still brilliant. She was among the bright kids in the batch.