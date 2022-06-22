e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: Couple abused, beaten after being seen to be engaged in PDA while bathing in Sarayu river

The pair was taking bath in Sarayu River

Wednesday, June 22, 2022
A couple was taking bath in the Sarayu River in Uttar Pradesh when they were abused, and beaten after being seen to be standing closely.

The incident took place today and the video taken shows that the woman is trying to protect her man as a group of irritated men abuse him. Twitterati dropped mixed reactions to the video. Some said that the man was not kissing the woman, while others did not appreciate the alleged public display of affection.

Sarayu River is one of the most famous waterways in Uttar Pradesh. It originates from Sarmul which is located in the north of the district Bageshwar Himalaya, Uttarakhand. The river is one of the seven tributaries of the sacred river Ganga and is considered to be holy. River Sarayu is associated with Lord Ram as Ayodhya is situated on the banks of River Sarayu.

