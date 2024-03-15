3 Memes Of Alia Bhatt That You Can't Delete From Your Meme Collection

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 31st birthday this March 15. While she has taken up significant roles in films and won awards for her killer performance, she doesn't escape the meme arena. Having wished her on social media with a tribute to her films, music, fashion, and more, the internet seems to be on a hunt for memes to mark the occasion.

One of the most iconic scenes of the actress inspired a meme that people have saved not for later, but forever. It comes from the film Raazi, depicting Alia's cry to return home. This template surfaces online when netizens wish to express their heart after returning to work on a Monday or a vacation.

While it is said that relationships are maintained with trust and honesty, Alia's role in Gully Boys resonated with this idea. The scene where she got just too honest, and shared NGL vibes, resulted in a classic meme template quoting her words "Mar jaayega tu." It is often used when someone is just about to take false vows or promises. It serves as a subtle warning.

We believe that this image in itself says it all, without much need for us to remind you about the meme that rolled during the days of Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. Alia was claimed to have no major role in the movie apart from her only dialogue "Shiva...Shiva." And, that's certainly one of the memes that keeps rolling on the internet when someone tries to bore you by repeating the same thing.