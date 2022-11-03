2.5 ft tall Azeem Mansuri, who had once approached Akhilesh Yadav to help him find a bride, finally gets married; watch video

Watch video: Two-and-a-half feet tall man long await ends; marries two-feet woman in Shamli | Twitter

Two-and-a-half feet tall man's long wait to get married ends. Thirty-two-year-old Azeem Mansuri was finding it difficult to find a match due to his height.

Mansuri's dream came true on Wednesday evening when he married Bushra, the bride who is two feet tall, at a ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

The man met the girl of his dream in March last year and got engaged in April 2021. The couple decided to tie the knot as soon as Bushra completes her graduation.

Approached Akhilesh Yadav to help him

Tired of not getting a bride, the man also approached politicians and government officials several times before. In 2019, he approached former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to help him find a bride.

"By God's grace, this moment has arrived in my life. It is a happy occasion and I have invited everyone from my locality. (sic)" Mansuri said.

Mansuri, runs a cosmetic store and is the youngest of six siblings. He had a grand wedding with people from Shamli joining in and clicking selfies with the groom. The police had to be called in to control the crowd.

Dressed in Sherwani he added, "I am happy that my dream is being fulfilled now. I wanted to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to attend my wedding but I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Mulayam Singh Yadav because I wanted to invite him for the wedding too. (sic)"