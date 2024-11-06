24-Year-Old Engineer Takes Up Job Of Shucking Oysters At Parties After Being Laid Off At Previous Firm

Oyster Shucker Hannah Chea | Hannah Chea

The story of a young engineer embracing an entirely different job after being laid off from a streaming firm, where she earned a six-digit salary, has caught the attention of social media users. It identifies a 24-year-old techie named Hannah Chea from San Francisco moving over her tech worker job and becoming an "Oyster Shucker".

Oyster shucking, what's that? This is a process familiar to culinary experts and seafood eaters, where one skillfully takes out the delicate meat out of the oyster shell. A oyster shucker uses a knife to carefully separate the edible meat from the shell of the sea creature.

Hannah Chea shared a video online telling people she was laid off from her previous tech job, forcing her to opt for this new role.

From techie to oyster shucker, engineer's job switch over

Laid off from streaming company

"I just got laid off from my role as an engineer at a streaming company where I worked for two years," she said at the beginning of the video, later introducing viewers to her new job. "I head out to pick up the oysters...Hog Island in the Ferry Building to pick some Chelsea Gems," she adds, as the video shows her collecting a basket of oysters to a ship where she recently worked as an oyster shucking staff.

She then dresses herself to shell off the oysters and serve them to seafood lovers. She wears a gear across her waist and hangs containers to it, assisting her to work. The video captures Hannah placing an oyster shell on her glove-wrapped and shucking it carefully.

She now loves her new job

She expressed that she's loving this job now, despite it being really different from being a techie. "I love this job but it is very different from text. Please hire me for your next event," she wrote while posting her video from the ship on Instagram.

Her video is now going viral on the internet. Being uploaded during late October, the reel has already won more than 70,000 likes.