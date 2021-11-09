21st Uttarakhand Foundation Day: Netizens commemorate the formation of the state with tribute images and greetings

Every year on November 9, Uttarakhand Foundation Day is commemorated to mark the formation of India's 27th state. It will be the 21st Uttarakhand Foundation Day this year.

In the year 2000, Uttarakhand was founded by combining several districts from Uttar Pradesh's Northwestern region and a section of the Himalayan Mountain range. It was previously known as Uttaranchal, but was renamed Uttarakhand in 2007.

Uttarakhand is derived from the Sanskrit dialect, which literally translates to "northern city." The state is a melting pot of culture, race, and religion, and it is one of India's most popular tourist destinations.

After a long battle by the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, which focused on the issues faced by people in hilly regions and advocated separate statehood, it was founded by the then-Government of Uttar Pradesh.

The dispute lasted several years before Uttarakhand was renamed Uttaranchal and proclaimed on November 9, 2000.

The state is also known as the "Land of Gods" because of its abundant natural resources, which include glaciers, rivers, lush forests, and snow-capped mountain peaks.

It also contains the Char Dham of Uttarakhand, which includes the four most sacred and respected Hindu temples of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamnotri.

As citizens celebrate the foundation of India's 27th state, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to share their greetings:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 11:45 AM IST